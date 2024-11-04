KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 523 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 9.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $526.34 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $431.35 and a 52 week high of $637.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Baird R W lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.86.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

