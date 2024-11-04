KG&L Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $236,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,007 shares in the company, valued at $104,052,553.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $236,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,007 shares in the company, valued at $104,052,553.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,299.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,279 shares of company stock worth $2,418,591 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $187.15 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.51 and a 12 month high of $196.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.71.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

