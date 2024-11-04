Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Increases Stock Holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,305,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,063,000 after purchasing an additional 108,558 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,286,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 665,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,892,000 after purchasing an additional 122,109 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 39,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 478,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UITB opened at $46.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.74. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $48.31.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.