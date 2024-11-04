Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 1,312 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $43,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $519.33 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.66 and a fifty-two week high of $540.51. The stock has a market cap of $164.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $502.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.