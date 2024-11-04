Komodo (KMD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $545,214.84

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 4th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $28.34 million and $545,214.84 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00054603 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00031325 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010249 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,557,178 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

