Lansing Street Advisors Boosts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $818.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $561.65 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $777.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.53, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $911.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $866.97.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,009.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

