Lansing Street Advisors Buys 3,437 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Lansing Street Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 172,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,954 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $194.77 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $153.65 and a twelve month high of $201.08. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.05 and its 200 day moving average is $188.39.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
