Lansing Street Advisors Makes New $209,000 Investment in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 160.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 112,456 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 18.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in MasterBrand by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 70,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in MasterBrand by 8.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 186,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MasterBrand news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 17,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $280,544.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,044. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark A. Young sold 4,715 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $76,995.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,266.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 17,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $280,544.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,520 shares in the company, valued at $726,044. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,806 shares of company stock valued at $365,567. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of MasterBrand from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

View Our Latest Report on MasterBrand

MasterBrand Stock Performance

MasterBrand stock opened at $17.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.53. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average is $16.55.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. MasterBrand had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $676.50 million for the quarter.

MasterBrand Profile

(Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.