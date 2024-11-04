Lansing Street Advisors Makes New $594,000 Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,716 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in NIKE by 52.6% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 272.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE opened at $78.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NIKE from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

