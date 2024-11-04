Lansing Street Advisors Purchases 997 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $97,000.

XLG stock opened at $47.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.33. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

