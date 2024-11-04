Latitude Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 400.0% during the third quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $160.13 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.78%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

