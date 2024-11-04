Leeward Financial Partners LLC Acquires 188 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $385.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.71.

Shares of ULTA traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $379.48. The company had a trading volume of 90,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,740. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $376.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.09. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

