LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Mizuho

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LIVN has been the topic of several other reports. Baird R W upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.37. LivaNova has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $64.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,981,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,889,000 after acquiring an additional 44,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,832,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,537,000 after acquiring an additional 62,480 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 204.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,285,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,479,000 after acquiring an additional 863,157 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 814,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,648,000 after acquiring an additional 61,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 797,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,889,000 after acquiring an additional 25,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

