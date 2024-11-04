Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,440 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY stock opened at $138.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $112.91 and a twelve month high of $144.06.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

