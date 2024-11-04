Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.48 and last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 331550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.06%. Analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 272.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $703,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

