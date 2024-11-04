Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.56.

Several equities analysts have commented on LBPH shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush downgraded Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.06. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $59.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,667 shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $983,853.01. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,817.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,010 over the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

