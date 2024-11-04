LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LPLA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $303.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on LPL Financial from $309.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $280.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $187.19 and a 12-month high of $291.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.47. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,589,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,329,000 after purchasing an additional 233,242 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in LPL Financial by 71.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,765,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,434,000 after acquiring an additional 738,509 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 8.0% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,194,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,684,000 after acquiring an additional 88,635 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 33.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,586,000 after acquiring an additional 275,286 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 927,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,011,000 after purchasing an additional 153,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

