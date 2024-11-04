Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stake Decreased by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 311,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 18,865 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica makes up approximately 5.4% of HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $84,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,847,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,847,103,000 after buying an additional 154,985 shares in the last quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% during the second quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,390,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,466 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,769,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $528,429,000 after purchasing an additional 82,731 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,040,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $310,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,239 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,055,000 after purchasing an additional 894,531 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LULU. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $326.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.55.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $321.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.28. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

