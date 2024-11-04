Lundin Gold (LUG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lundin Gold (TSE: LUG) recently:

10/31/2024 – Lundin Gold was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating.

10/22/2024 – Lundin Gold was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/18/2024 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$38.00.

10/17/2024 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$35.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$27.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/4/2024 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$29.00 to C$35.00.

9/23/2024 – Lundin Gold was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$25.00.

9/11/2024 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2024 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$27.00.

9/9/2024 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$26.00 to C$29.00.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

LUG traded down C$0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$32.78. The company had a trading volume of 300,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,594. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.98. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$14.23 and a 12-month high of C$35.89. The stock has a market cap of C$7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Lundin Gold Inc alerts:

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.07). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of C$412.43 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 2.5603448 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.10, for a total value of C$448,490.00. In related news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.74, for a total value of C$459,913.60. Also, Senior Officer Chester See sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.10, for a total transaction of C$448,490.00. Insiders sold 72,840 shares of company stock worth $2,146,122 in the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.