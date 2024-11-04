Lutz Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,687 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lutz Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,687 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 202.5% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,798 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 61,454 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 205.4% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank grew its position in Walmart by 200.0% during the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 88,929 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 59,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22,933 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Truist Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $82.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $660.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at $37,113,904.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $2,348,559.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,873,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,322,993.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,113,904.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,334,337 shares of company stock worth $958,577,287 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

