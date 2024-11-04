Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Lutz Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTIP stock opened at $48.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.53. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.