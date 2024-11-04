Lutz Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,211,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 9.5% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $116,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $52.24 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.51.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

