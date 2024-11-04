Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 840 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $177.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.18 and a 200 day moving average of $171.54. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

