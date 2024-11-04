Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Luxfer Stock Performance

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $15.15.

Luxfer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luxfer

In other Luxfer news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $70,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,156.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Luxfer by 466.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Luxfer during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Luxfer by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 13,445 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

Featured Stories

