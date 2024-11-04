M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Position Boosted by Old North State Wealth Management LLC

Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. M/I Homes makes up about 4.5% of Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 260.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 199,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,251,000 after purchasing an additional 144,406 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 187.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 7.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 703,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,984,000 after purchasing an additional 50,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,096,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,719,000 after purchasing an additional 39,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in M/I Homes by 3.0% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,219,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,272,000 after purchasing an additional 35,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes Trading Down 0.9 %

MHO stock opened at $150.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $176.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MHO shares. Wedbush raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on M/I Homes

M/I Homes Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.