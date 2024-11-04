M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $185.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $155.00. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

MHO stock opened at $150.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.75. M/I Homes has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $176.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 42.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 4.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

