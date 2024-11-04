M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $185.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $155.00. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.14% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 42.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 4.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
