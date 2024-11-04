McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,612,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,194,000 after buying an additional 51,210 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,978,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 313,961 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $95,604,000 after buying an additional 32,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,231,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $446,721.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $446,721.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,097 shares of company stock worth $10,256,818 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $295.00 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90. The stock has a market cap of $211.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.36 and its 200-day moving average is $275.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.99% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.46.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

