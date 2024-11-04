McEwen Mining (MUX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 46.32%. The business had revenue of $47.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect McEwen Mining to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MUX opened at $9.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

