Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Lifted by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 24,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 18,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $101.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $258.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $98.60 and a one year high of $134.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.