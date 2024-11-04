Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Raised to $109.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MMSI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $98.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $65.46 and a 52 week high of $101.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $339.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.60 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2,666.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

