Metahero Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $886,425.74 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $16.29 million and $886,425.74 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,266,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.