MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0145 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.8% annually over the last three years.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 20,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,596. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

