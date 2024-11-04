Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Lifted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,577,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 670,450 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $267,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,931,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,741,000 after acquiring an additional 20,741 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 51,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,056,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 434,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,581 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $101.92 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.04.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

