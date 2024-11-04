MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Maxim Group Analyst Says

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Maxim Group from $193.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.88.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $229.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.02 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $267.89.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The business had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($8.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,152. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $6,914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,007.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,152. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,838 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,265 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 30.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $806,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 16.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

