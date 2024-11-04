Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $34,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 141.0% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 76,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.61. The company had a trading volume of 382,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,072. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $121.25.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

