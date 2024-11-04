Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $38,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.80. 1,028,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,757,152. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.18 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average of $69.81. The company has a market cap of $90.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

