Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.76.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 164.13% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Mobileye Global’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 1,019.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 16.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the third quarter worth about $137,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

