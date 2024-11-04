Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Down 6.6% This Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $140.55 million and $9.90 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00034394 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00010538 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,144,256,692 coins and its circulating supply is 915,583,398 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

