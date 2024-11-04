Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Stock Price

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.70% from the stock’s current price.

IQV has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.88.

Get IQVIA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of IQV stock opened at $209.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.51. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $181.03 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.76.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in IQVIA by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in IQVIA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.