Morgan Stanley Raises Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $77.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TWLO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.55.

TWLO stock opened at $84.84 on Thursday. Twilio has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $85.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. Twilio’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $120,712.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,236.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $120,712.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,236.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $119,013.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,318,745.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,906 shares of company stock valued at $3,388,596. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,665,000 after acquiring an additional 140,791 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 78.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 71,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Twilio by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 210,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,856 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Twilio by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 57,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Twilio by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 176,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after buying an additional 21,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

