Myria (MYRIA) Price Down 11.7% This Week

Myria (MYRIA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Myria has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and $1.18 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myria token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Myria has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Myria Token Profile

Myria’s launch date was April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official website is myria.com. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria.

Myria Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 24,822,980,811 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00195663 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $1,314,774.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myria directly using US dollars.

