Nano Nuclear Energy Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NNE) Lock-Up Period To End on November 4th

Nano Nuclear Energy’s (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, November 4th. Nano Nuclear Energy had issued 2,562,500 shares in its initial public offering on May 8th. The total size of the offering was $10,250,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of Nano Nuclear Energy’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NNE opened at $19.26 on Monday. Nano Nuclear Energy has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $37.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.13.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Nano Nuclear Energy will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano Nuclear Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.

