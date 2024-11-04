Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Nasdaq by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $454,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,320,274.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $1,027,515.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,955.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $454,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,320,274.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $74.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.17. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

