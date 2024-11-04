National Pension Service Has $211.01 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,004 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $211,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 240,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,650,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,196,000 after buying an additional 19,520 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,095,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total value of $553,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,030.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $232.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $220.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.16 and a 200-day moving average of $216.54. The company has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.28 and a 52 week high of $232.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.