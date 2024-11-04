National Pension Service Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

National Pension Service grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 158,241 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $245,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $208.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $135.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.20 and a 1-year high of $222.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.