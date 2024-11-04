National Pension Service Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,795 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 102,351 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Adobe were worth $455,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.9% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. HTLF Bank boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the software company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 0.9% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% in the second quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,763,437.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $480.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $516.20. The stock has a market cap of $211.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

