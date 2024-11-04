Navcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $52,509.92 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $52,509.92 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00060136 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00016175 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010038 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00005765 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001460 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,927.62 or 0.37996057 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

