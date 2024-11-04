Navcoin Price Tops $0.0279 on Major Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $56,124.88 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00059816 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00015951 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010130 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00005835 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001467 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,494.18 or 0.37995750 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.