Needham & Company LLC Cuts FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target to $52.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

FormFactor stock opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.12. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $63.63.

In other FormFactor news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $283,933.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,961.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $181,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,010,897.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $283,933.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at $543,961.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,770 shares of company stock worth $650,294. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,622,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,074,000 after acquiring an additional 154,361 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,091,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,942,000 after acquiring an additional 37,781 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 7.2% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,867,000 after acquiring an additional 140,223 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,493,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,156,000 after buying an additional 76,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 91.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,636,000 after buying an additional 612,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

