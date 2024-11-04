NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,817 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in NetApp by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management raised its holdings in NetApp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 6,149 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in NetApp by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $88,971.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,782.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $1,071,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,922,233.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $88,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,782.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,890 shares of company stock worth $1,369,172 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. UBS Group raised their target price on NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NetApp from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $116.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.63 and a 12 month high of $135.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

